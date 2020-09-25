Gul, Farhat announce retirement

LAHORE: Pakistan’s fast bowler Umar Gul and opening batsman Imran Farhat have decided to retire from all forms of cricket and focus on activities other playing.

Gul, fondly called “Guldozer” by his fans due to his lethal yorkers, told a television channel: “I am retiring from cricket and I will formally announce my retirement in the middle or at the end of National T20 Cup. This will be my last domestic event.”

It may be recalled that Gul is part of the PCB cricket committee and intends to take up a coaching role.

The Peshawar-born pacer is part of Balochistan’s First XI and is expected to play the role of a player-cum-mentor.

Umar represented Pakistan in 47 Tests and took 163 wickets. He also took 179 wickets in 130 ODIs. In 60 T20 Internationals, Gul grabbed 85 wickets.

On the other hand, Imran Farhat said that last season he had said that it would be his last season. “I will see if I play the whole season now or not. I will play if I keep on winning. I want to bring the youth forward. I have decided to join the coaching profession,” he said.

He represented Pakistan in 40 Tests, scoring 2400 runs. He scored 1719 runs in 58 ODIs and 76 runs in 7 T20Is.