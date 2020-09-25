France to curb domestic violence

PARIS: French judges will soon have the option of requiring electronic tracking ankle bracelets for domestic violence offenders, the government said on Thursday, as the country grapples with a growing number of women killed by current or former partners.

The measure, which has long been sought by rights advocates, was passed by parliament this year and will be gradually be rolled out starting on Friday, according to a decree in France’s government bulletin.

The move is part of a wider government crackdown on domestic violence promised by President Emmanuel Macron, who has announced increased training for police and the creation of 1,000 new places in emergency shelters. The GPS monitor alerts women as well as police if known abusers get to within a certain distance of their victims.