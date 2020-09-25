Editor Harold Evans dies

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LONDON: Campaigners, journalists and politicians on Thursday paid tribute to the crusading British newspaper editor Harold Evans, after his death in New York aged 92. Former Sunday Times editor Evans is best remembered for his hard-hitting expose of the birth defects caused by the drug thalidomide in what remains a high watermark for the profession.