Fri Sep 25, 2020
September 25, 2020

Editor Harold Evans dies

World

September 25, 2020

LONDON: Campaigners, journalists and politicians on Thursday paid tribute to the crusading British newspaper editor Harold Evans, after his death in New York aged 92. Former Sunday Times editor Evans is best remembered for his hard-hitting expose of the birth defects caused by the drug thalidomide in what remains a high watermark for the profession.

