Hyderabad is the second largest city of Sindh. Unfortunately, the city is facing 12- to 15-hour-long power cuts on a daily basis. Every day, the duration of loadshedding is increasing, which is causing so many problems for the people. The people who live in small houses are greatly inconvenienced in hot weather conditions. Even though power remains out for so many hours, residents still receive inflated bills. Students find it extremely difficult to study in the absence of power.

The authorities must resolve the issue because providing basic facilities is the duty of every government. The government must try to deal with the theft of electricity. Our country has enough raw materials (coal, fuel, wind energy, solar energy, wind turbines, water, etc.) to produce electricity in large amounts, but all it needs is proper guidance and leadership.

Fawad Shar Baloch

Hyderabad