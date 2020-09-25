Pandemic forces postponement of indoor hockey WC

ISLAMABAD: The FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup is the latest sporting tournament to be put off by the coronavirus pandemic, after the world’s two major hockey bodies said they were postponing the competition by a year.

Initially scheduled to begin in February 2021, it will now continue from February 2 to 6, 2022, said a press release issued by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the Belgian Hockey Association on Thursday.

FIH chief executive Thierry Weil said: “With the current major uncertainties which we are facing — such as the ability of all teams to travel, the completion of all continental qualifiers or the access of fans to the venue and in order to protect the health of everyone involved, a postponement was the only option to go for.

“Our thanks go to the Belgian Hockey Association and the Province of Liège for their great commitment to put together an amazing show in 2022!”

Hockey Belgium chief executive Serge Pilet said: “We were convinced that this was the wisest decision in regards to the actual health situation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Let’s hope this postponement will enable us to organise a superb event in Liège’s magnificent Country Hall, in ideal conditions. But first, let’s try to put the pandemic behind us.”

This will be the sixth edition of the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup. The showpiece event will see 12 teams competing in both the men’s and women’s competitions. Austria men and Germany women won the last FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup events that took place in 2018 in Berlin.