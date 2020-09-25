KP EPA bans manufacture, sale of plastic bags

PESHAWAR: In exercise of powers conferred under the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environment Protection Act, 2014 the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environment Protection Agency with the approval of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has imposed complete ban on manufacture, sale distribution, use or import of shopping bags or carrier bags for a period of 90 days throughout the province.

An official handout said on Thursday that there will be a complete ban on manufacture, sale distribution, use or import of shopping bags or carrier bags having handle or gussets and made of oxo-biodegradable plastic products except flat bags without handles or gussets and made of oxo-biodegradable plastic products used for the purposes of industrial packing and primary industrial packing, municipal waste, hospital waste and hazardous waste.

This notification will be effective after 30 days with immediate effect. It was notified by the Environmental Protection Agency, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.