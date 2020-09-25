Youngster drowns while trying to save friend

MANSEHRA: A youngster drowned in an attempt to save his friend’s life in Terha Payeen Lake here on Thursday.“We have recovered the body of a youngster who drowned in the lake and locals rescued his drowning friend,” Amir Khadam, the spokesman of the Rescue 1122, told reporters. He said that a group of youngsters were fishing in Terha Payeen Lake but one Momi Shah slipped into the deep water and in the meantime his friend Mohammad Ali jumped into the lake to rescue him but he drowned himself.The locals, who were present on occasion, jumped into the lake and rescued Momi Shah and shifted him to nearby hospital where his condition was stated to be out of the danger. Khadam said that after hectic efforts of several hours, a team of Rescue 1122 fished out the body of Mohammad Ali and handed it over to his family.