Pak Army joins tree plantation, polio campaigns

RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army has joined the national polio and tree plantation campaigns. Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa planted a tree as part of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan and also attended a ceremony of polio free Pakistan on Wednesday.

Over 29 million trees were planted from 2018 onwards and five million treesare being planted in this monsoon by the Pakistan Army formations as part of Sarsabz-o-Shadab Pakistan, the ISPR said.

The Frontier Works Organization (FWO) as a part of “Green Motorways Initiative” is planting around one million saplings astride its motorways in the next two and a half years.

The initiative encompasses planting and nurturing 600,000 plants along the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway (M-2), 180,000 plants along the Karachi-Hyderabad Motorway (M-9), 120,000 plants along the Lahore-Sialkot Motorway (M-11) and over 100,000 plants astride the Swat Motorway.