2 SHOs served show-cause notices

Rawalpindi: Two Station House Officers (SHOs) of Rawalpindi including respective investigation officers were served show-cause notices on public complaints for poor investigation of cases while SHO Sadiqabad Police station was issued charge-sheet.

CPO Rawalpindi DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis holds ‘Khuli Kutchery’ on daily basis at his office to address public complaints relating police.

On Tuesday, 27 visitors lodged complaints with CPO Rawalpindi at his office in Police Lines against poor investigation of investigation officers of Moragah and Sadiqabad police stations.

CPO (Rawalpindi) said that poor performance and poor investigation on part of Rawalpindi police officials would not be tolerated.

CPO (Rawalpindi) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis taken action on complaint of public against SHO Gujar Khan and IO ASI Ishtiaq and SHOs Morgah and Sadiqabad Police stations served show-cause notices and also issued charge-sheet to SHO Sadiqabad Police station.

CPO Rawalpindi also issue strict instructions for SHOs of Rawalpindi and In-charge Chowkis to ensure legal action on complaints of visiting citizens. He said that poor investigation is main hindrance for provision of justice to public and warned SHOs of all respective police stations for departmental action against negligence to their duties and professional responsibilities.