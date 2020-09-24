Sixth, eighth graders return to school

Islamabad : Both private and government schools on Wednesday resumed classes from sixth to eighth under the second phase of the government’s decision to reopen educational institutions after six months closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students, teachers and school administration practiced social distancing and used face masks and hand sanitisers in line with the standard operating procedures circulated by the government to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus.

The decision to go ahead with fully opening all education institutions by the end of the current month was endorsed on Tuesday by the National Command and Control Centre, the body empowered to take key decisions on COVID-19-related issues.

While the centre and provinces decided to follow the instruction, Sindh delayed the reopening of schools for sixth-eighth graders until September 28 over violation of SOPs by educational institutions.

According to the decision, all high schools, colleges and universities were reopened on September 15, while the primary schools will open their gates for students on September 30.

Some parents expressed concern about the safety of their children on return to school and said the authorities should examine the COVID-19 situation again and again to prevent further spread of the virus.