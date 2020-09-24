Procedure announced for intermediate admissions

The Sindh college education department on Wednesday approved the procedure for granting admissions to the intermediate first year for the session 2020-21 in the state-run colleges of Sindh under the Sindh Electronic Centralised College Admission Program (SECCAP).

The policy of the year 2019 would be replicated for the new academic year. The price of the claim form will not be charged from the students while the aspirants from Karachi will have to submit an online application for admissions to the website of the college education department.

The candidates who have passed the secondary school certificate examination or equivalent examination from outside Karachi will submit their placement forms to the office of the colleges director general located near Urdu Bazaar.

The IT section of the college education department will create an online system for the submission of placement forms by the candidates and will also prepare and issue merit lists. The Sindh colleges director general has been appointed as the SECCAP chairman whereas the Karachi regional director colleges had been appointed as the vice chairman of the programme.