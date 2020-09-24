IG seeks reports on killings

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:The inspector general of police Punjab Wednesday took notice of two incidents of violence that has claimed six lives in two different districts of the province. The IG directed the Faisalabad and Sheikhupura RPOs to submit their reports on the killing of a citizen outside Jaranwala Kutchery and five killings in Kasur, respectively. He ordered them to arrest the culprits as soon as possible.