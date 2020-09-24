Masks, sanitizers distributed

LAHORE:Around 322,000 facemasks and 34,000 sanitizers have so far been distributed among the Lahore police. This was stated by the DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan here on Wednesday. He said twenty five soap dispensers, 894-litre sanitizer, 7,663 face shields, 6,839 personal protection equipment kits, 4,000 rain safety suits, 148,000 pairs of gloves, 1,100 goggles, and 35,631 soaps have been distributed among the Lahore police force till now.