LCWU, Alhamra to benefit from each other’s experiences

Lahore:Lahore College for Women University and Lahore Arts Council have decided to benefit from each other's experiences.

It was decided during Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Bushra Mirza visit to Alhamra Arts Centre on The Mall where she was welcomed by Lahore Art Council Executive Director Saman Rai. Both sides agreed to explore opportunities in arts, literature and other cultural dimensions.

Lahore Art Council Saman Rai said, "Our aim is to nurture our new generation's creative abilities as well as improve their moral and ethical training by organising different cultural activities.