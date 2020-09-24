Minister for resolving industrial estates issues

LAHORE:Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal presided over a meeting to review the pace of development work and industrialisation in industrial estates.

Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company Chairman Nabeel Hashmi briefed the meeting regarding development work and industrialisation. Addressing the meeting, the provincial minister directed the officials concerned to accelerate development work and asked to contact the federal government for the resolution of electricity, Sui gas and other problems of industrial estates. He said that steps should be taken to identify and resolve the issues with the consultation of stakeholders.

The Punjab government is working on setting up of 13 special economic zones (SEZs) which will change the destiny of the country, he said adding that billions of rupees investment was coming through industrialisation.

The minister said Quaid-i-Azam Business Park was a milestone for industrial development. He said that the government was setting up industrial estates on thousands of acres in Southern Punjab which would bring economic revolution in the region. He directed PIEDMC to work actively for the completion of development work in industrial estates. Punjab Board of Investment director, CEO PIEDMC, and industries department officers attended the meeting.

PGMI: PGMI Principal Prof Al-freed Zafar and PINS Executive Director Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood have said doctors should record their memoirs and make them available to medical educational institutes and laboratories so that newcomers in the field of medical administration may be able to use their long experience to run the institutes in best possible way. They were talking to the participants of a reception organised in honour of LGH management. Prof Al-freed Zafar and Prof Khalid Mehmood said the management and clinical departments of both the institutes are on the same page due to which there is no problem in the treatment of patients and the day to day problems are solved in an efficient and amicable manner.

They said these two institutions are administratively separate entities however, their sole objective is to ensure care of the patients and the best possible treatment. They said for this purpose, the administration of Punjab Institute of Neuro Sciences and Lahore General Hospital are working under mutual cooperation and ideal working relationship is being observed.

A large number of doctors including senior professors Prof Rizwan Masood Butt, Prof Asif Bashir, Prof Mohsin Zaheer, Dr Mahmood Salahuddin, Dr Rana Shafiq, Dr Ali Razzaq, Dr Shahid Mahmood, Director Finance Muhammad Arif and Nursing Superintendent Razia Shamim besides AMS and DMS were present.