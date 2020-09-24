Over 4.4m e-challans issued in two years

LAHORE:Over 4.4 million electronic challans were issued by the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) during two years and Rs339m fine was deposited in the national exchequer in the form of e-challans payment. Out of the total e-challans, 2m 75 thousand vehicles and 2.2m and 90 thousand motorcycles were challaned while more than 85,000 commercial vehicles were also challaned during in the two years. The number of fatal accidents decreased by more than 40 per cent and according to an international website Nambeo, the traffic index in Lahore has improved by 91 degrees.