Israeli airliner flies to Bahrain

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An Israeli airliner flew to Bahrain on Wednesday, tracking data showed, just days after the two countries inked a normalisation accord backed by the United States. The Israir Airlines jet from Tel Aviv flew over Saudi Arabia to reach the Gulf state, according to data from the FlightRadar24 website.