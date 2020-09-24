close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
Israeli airliner flies to Bahrain

World

AFP
September 24, 2020

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: An Israeli airliner flew to Bahrain on Wednesday, tracking data showed, just days after the two countries inked a normalisation accord backed by the United States. The Israir Airlines jet from Tel Aviv flew over Saudi Arabia to reach the Gulf state, according to data from the FlightRadar24 website.

