close
Thu Sep 24, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 24, 2020

Powerless in Karachi

Newspost

 
September 24, 2020

Residents of Karachi are facing the problem of the prolonged loadshedding since July, but it seems that no one is willing to pay attention to their plight. KE sends exorbitant bills every month, but goes silent when it comes to unannounced power cuts. If Nepra allows another private company to supply power to residential areas, the people will have some relief. If that’s not possible, the higher authorities should at least question KE over its performance. We cannot live without power for hours. The higher authorities need to take some action.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi

Latest News

More From Newspost