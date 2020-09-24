Powerless in Karachi

Residents of Karachi are facing the problem of the prolonged loadshedding since July, but it seems that no one is willing to pay attention to their plight. KE sends exorbitant bills every month, but goes silent when it comes to unannounced power cuts. If Nepra allows another private company to supply power to residential areas, the people will have some relief. If that’s not possible, the higher authorities should at least question KE over its performance. We cannot live without power for hours. The higher authorities need to take some action.

Ashfaq Sharif

Karachi