Income inequality

In Pakistan, the gap between the rich and the poor is widening at a rapid pace. The poor do not have access to the basic necessities of life. While the rich get education in the best schools of the country, the poor don’t have access to quality education. While the rich can enjoy better healthcare facilities, the poor mostly receive inadequate facilities. Inflation has reached an all-time high in Pakistan. The brunt of the government's ill-thought-out policies are faced by only the poor.

While the country is going through a tough phase, in 2019, the government gave Rs20 billion of income tax relief to the wealthiest class, which was 40 percent of the of tax collected from the salaried class. The government must take steps to reduce the disparity between the privileged and the downtrodden, before it is too late.

Kainat Zehra

Karachi