Man arrested

TAKHT BHAI: Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a man for alleged involvement in the sexual abuse of an eight-year-old child.

A woman, whose husband works abroad, told the officials of the Takhatbhai Police Station that her eight-year-old daughter came home crying while there were bloodstains on her clothes. She said that her daughter told her that she was playing outside the house when one Afzal came there, took her to a cornfield, and allegedly sexually abused her. She added that later she shifted her daughter to a hospital. On the complaint, the police registered a case and later arrested the accused.