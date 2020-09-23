Musharraf be punished in BB murder case, demands PPP

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf Tuesday welcomed the statement by the army of dissociating from politics and said that politics is the job for politicians and no one else.

“The politics is job of the politicians and Armed Forces of the country belong to whole nation,” he said while talking to newsmen after the hearing of case of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto at Rawalpindi bench of Lahore High Court on Tuesday along with PPP’s lawyer team headed by Sardar Latif Khosa, Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari, Farhatullah Babar, Amir Fida Paracha, Aijaz Durrani, Advocate Sajjad Mangi and Nazir Dhoki.

Raja Pervez Ashraf said opposition is united for safeguarding parliamentary system.

Sardar Latif Khosa demanded to bring back General (R) Pervez Musharraf and should be punished in Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto murder case. He said the PPP was still waiting for justice. It is before everyone that the main accused, General Pervaiz Musharraf fled the country and how did he escape the justice. “Several non-bailable warrants were issued against General Musharraf but they could not be implemented,” he said.

He said the CPO did not obey the orders of the court in this most important case and did not appear before the court today. “It is ironic that all the people who were sentenced for 19 years in jail have been restored on service and have been promoted in their jobs,” he said.

Responding to questions asked by the journalists, Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the 26 points communiqué of APC will determine the direction of politics in Pakistan. “The formation of Pakistan Democratic Movement is a big political achievement where all the opposition united,” he said.

He asked the ministers to refrain from becoming facilitator of India with their statements.