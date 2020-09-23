New LG system to resolve public issues: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Tuesday chaired a meeting at his office about the new local government system.

Secretary local government and community development gave a detailed briefing about the new local bodies system, says a handout. The chief minister said that a strong local bodies system would resolve public problems at the grassroots and a genuine representation would be available to the people through Punjab Local Government Act.

The chief minister said the government would introduce an exemplary system to strengthen the local bodies and a new era of development would start. Tariq Jameel: Religious scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Tuesday and lauded the public service passion of the chief minister.

The chief minister appreciated the role played by the Maulana and other public intellectuals for the eradication of polio and coronavirus. The CM observed that religious scholars’ active role would help to overcome this fatal disease. It is a national issue and everyone will have to work jointly to rid the society of the polio disease, the CM remarked.

Information Dept: Usman Buzdar said on Tuesday that modernisation of the Information Department according to the needs of the new era was crucial as the social media had improved access to information compared with the traditional print and electronic media.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting at his office about the performance of the Information Department here. During the meeting the secretary information briefed the participants about the performance and role of the Information Department.

The CM said that the role of the Information Department was very pivotal in providing correct and updated information to people as rumours and fake news spread confusion in society. He said that responsible journalism was praiseworthy and every possible step would be taken to improve the professional capacity of the Information Department.

"The officers would be educated about new concepts of information and communication," the CM added. MPs: A delegation of parliamentarians called on Chief Minister Usman Buzdar at his office here on Tuesday and discussed different matters. Talking on the occasion, the CM pointed out that the journey of development has been moved forward to backward areas and neglected cities.

Now, funds were not limited to some specific cities but a holistic policy has been adopted to ensure composite development of the province, says a handout. Usman Buzdar remarked All Parties Conference (APC) of the opposition remained limited to slogans and commented that their APC show was disappointed as like the dispirited opposition. The CM added that the nation would never forgive those engaged in negative politics and emphasised that any negative opposition role in the prevailing circumstances is condemnable.

He further said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership understands the pain and agony of the poor and no one would be allowed to create any hurdle in the journey of development.