3 held for displaying weapons on social media

Islamabad: Islamabad Kohsar police have arrested three persons for exhibiting weapons on social media and recovered one gun, two pistols and ammunition from them.

According to details, a team of Kohsar police station including Sub-Inspector Nawazish Ali, ASI Rashid Mehmud and others nabbed three persons identified as Abdul Raheem, Mirza Nauman and Abul Rehman.

They were involved in making videos during sheesha smoking along with weapons with them.

Police team also recovered one MP-5 gun, two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from their possession.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin has announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for the members of police team who arrested them.

Meanwhile, Islamabad industrial area zone police on Tuesday booked two bootleggers and recovered around 288 wine bottles from the accused.

According to police spokesman, a team was constituted under the supervision of ASP Zuhaib Narullah Ranjha, comprising, SHO Khurram Shehzad, ASI Irfanullah and others, following the directions of SP industrial area Zubair Ahmed Sheikh.

The team arrested two accused Gulraiz Masih and Shahid Mahmood and recovered 288 bottles of wine besides 50 liters of alcohol.