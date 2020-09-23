COVID-19 cases on continuous rise

Rawalpindi : The number of confirmed patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 per day from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district continues to register upward trend as in last 24 hours, another 54 patients have been tested positive from the region taking tally to 22,439 of which 464 have already died of the illness.

It is important that screening of students in various educational institutions has also been started and according to top officials at the district health departments; majority of students so far tested positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic. Also the number of students being tested positive has not been added to the district’s dash board and is being recorded separately.

Not a single patient died of COVID-19 in ICT and Rawalpindi district in last four days however, the virus had already claimed 180 lives in ICT and 284 in Rawalpindi district.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Tuesday reveals that another 45 patients have been tested positive from ICT in last 24 hours whereas from Rawalpindi, nine new patients of the illness have been reported.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 6,234 patients have so far been confirmed positive for COVID-19 of which 5,801 have already recovered, said Executive District Officer (Health) Rawalpindi Dr. Sohail Ahmed Chaudhary while talking to ‘The News’.

On Tuesday, there were 149 active cases of the disease in Rawalpindi district of which nine have been undergoing treatment at Corona Management Centre at Rawalpindi Institute of Urology while 141 have been in home isolation, he said.

The number of suspects under quarantine at their homes in the district is 389 while 4018 persons have so far been relieved from quarantine in Rawalpindi, said the EDO.

Confirmation of another 45 patients positive for the illness in last 24 hours from ICT has taken tally to 16,207 of which 15,597 patients have recovered. On Tuesday, as many as 430 active cases of COVID-19 were there in ICT.