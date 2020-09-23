Safety at work

It’s time the government took serious notice of Karachi’s infrastructure. On Monday (Sep 21) a factory building collapsed in the city’s SITE area. The horrible accident claimed two lives. What we are witnessing in Karachi is the work of inexperienced builders. Even though the authorities are investigating the cause of the collapse and will likely punish the people involved, these actions will have little effect now. The relevant department should bring some changes in their inspection operations. All buildings should be regularly inspected during construction. Even after their construction is completed, the authorities should inspect them to see if they have any problems. There is a dire need to improve workplace safety across the country.

Mahal Ashraf

Dasht