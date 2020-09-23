Army ready to safeguard Pak sovereignty: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa has said the Pakistan Army is prepared with matching response against all threats to sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Pakistan.

According to a series of tweets by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Maj-Gen Babar Iftikhar on Tuesday, the Army chief visited Jhelum to witness a demonstration of a state-of-the-art, Chinese-origin third generation main battle tank VT-4.

This potent war fighting machine will be employed in an offensive role by strike formations after its induction. The VT-4 is compatible with any modern tank in the world, integrating advanced armour protection, manoeuvrability, fire power capabilities and state-of-the-art technology.

Interacting with the officers and men, Gen Bajwa expressed satisfaction over the demonstrated performance of the VT-4 tank, another addition to inventory of the Armoured Corps after the recent induction of the indigenously produced Al-Khalid-1 tank. It has further strengthened Pakistan’s overall defence capability to thwart enemy designs, the DG ISPR said in the tweet.

The Army chief said Pakistan Army is “alive to emerging challenges and regional threats”. “We are completely focused towards internal and external challenges to defence of country and prepared with matching response against all threats to sovereignty, security and territorial integrity of Pakistan.”

Gen Bajwa lauded troops for professionalism, operational readiness and highest training standards to meet challenges of modern day battlefield requirements.