IGP wants training for CTD, BDS officials

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Tuesday directed relevant official meeting to arrange trainings for technical staff of Bomb Disposal Squad, Counter Terrorism-Department (CTD) and Special Branch.

He was presiding over a meeting of the 56th Police Policy Board at the Central Police Office here. Additional IGP Headquarters Dr Ishtaiq Marwat, Additional IGP Investigation Feroz Shah, DIG Special Branch Akhtar Hayat Khan, DIG Headquarters Salman Choudhry, Commandant Elite Force Saeed Wazir, DIG Operations Kashif Alam Khan, DIG Training Muhammad Imtiaz Shah, DIG Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Tahir Ayub Khan, DIG Traffic Muhammad Karim Khan, DIG Investigation Mansoor Ul Haq Rana, Commandant Frontier Reserve Police (FRP) Sajid Ali Khan, DIG Finance and Procurement Saleem Marwat, AIG Tele Waqar Ahmed, AIG Operations Asif Iqbal Mohmand, AIG Establishment Kashif Zulfiqar, Director FSL Abbas Majeed Marwat and AIG Legal Javed Ahmad Chughtai participated in the meeting. AIG Telecommunication briefed the IGP about the work on the ongoing projects, provision of security equipment, communication equipment and vehicles for police patrolling. The DIG Investigation told the meeting about the cost of investigation, provision of facilities to the accused as per laid down procedure and further improving the standard of investigation. The Police Policy Board made important decisions in the light of the briefings.

The IGP said that the projects launched for improving the duty conditions and provision of enabling environment should be completed on time to tackle the impending challenges. He told the meeting that investigation was the backbone of policing and directed the officials to make all-out efforts to streamline police investigations on modern lines.