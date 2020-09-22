Punjab CM Usman Buzdar opens anti-polio drive

LAHORE: Chief Minister Usman Buzdar inaugurated five-day province-wise anti-polio drive by administering anti-polio drops to children at his office here on Monday.

Ministers Abdul Aleem Khan, Dr Yasmin Rashid, Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dreshak and Chief Secretary also administered anti-polio drops to children. Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that one lakh and 10 thousand workers and supervisors will administer anti-polio drops to two crore and three lakh children till September 25.

The field teams will be provided gavel-to-gavel security; he continued and directed DCs to monitor the campaign in their areas. He appealed to the parents to get their children administered anti-polio drops as it’s vital to safeguard their future.

We will save our children from this fatal disease and every stratum of the society should play its role in this regard, he stressed. The CM asked the line departments to work in tandem to produce desired results and vowed the government, as well as the whole nation, will work with renewed vigour and zeal to defeat the menace of polio disease.