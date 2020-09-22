Six killed as coach plunges into ravine in Chakwal

ISLAMABAD: Six persons were killed and several others sustained injuries when a passenger coach fell in a deep ravine near Ejazabad in Chakwal district on Monday. Rescue 1122 officials said that the coach was carrying passengers to Choa Saidan Shah when the incident happened, which claimed six lives on the spot and injured several. Meanwhile, rescuers and policemen rushed to the spot and shifted the persons to DHQ Hospital Chakwal where the condition of seven persons was critical, electronic channels reported. According to the police, mechanical fault in the coach was caused of the accident.