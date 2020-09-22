FPCCI appoints environmentalist

Islamabad:The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) president Mian Anum Nisar has appointed well-known journalist and Devcom-Pakistan Executive Director Munir Ahmed as Deputy Convener of the FPCCI Central Committee on Environment with immediate effect.

The FPCCI president hoped that the induction of an environmentalist into his team would help develop a comprehensive strategy and an action plan to engage Pakistan’s corporate sector and industry to more environment friendly practices.

Talking to this scribe, Munir Ahmed said Pakistan’s industry and corporate sector is all out to adopt a new mechanism of environmental sustainability to be more competitive to the standards required for entering into the European and the US markets.