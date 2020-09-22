Convict, PO has no right to criticise institutions: Raja Basharat

LAHORE:Reacting to Nawaz Sharif’s speech during the opposition’s All Parties Conference, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said a Supreme Court convict and a proclaimed offender does not have a right to criticise and undermine the national institutions.

In a media statement issued here on Monday, Raja Basharat said the army has always played a vital role for the development and security of the country. He said the manner in which Nawaz Sharif's speech was allowed on the national media was a political and moral victory of Imran Khan which also proved that the government was not afraid of Nawaz Sharif or the opposition.

Raja Basharat said Nawaz Sharif’s speech was the speech of a frustrated person that created difficulties for his own party. Raja Basharat said Nawaz Sharif's speech could not be called a patriotic speech in any way. He said that launching a no-confidence motion against the Chief Minister of Punjab or others would prove to be a crazy dream as the opposition had already shown its helplessness during its no confidence move against Chairman Senate. Raja Basharat further said that Tehreek-e-Insaf has taken the country out of its difficulties while the opposition wants to push it back but the zealous people of Pakistan will not be fooled by looters again and again.

UVAS orientation: University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) organised an orientation programme for newly-admitted students of various undergraduate degree programme on Monday.

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad presided over the orientation programme while Pro Vice-Chancellor/Dean Faculty of Veterinary Science Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and Dean Faculty of Bio-sciences Prof Dr Habib-ur-Rehman, Chairman Department of Parasitology/ Principal Students Affairs Prof Dr Kamran Ashraf and newly-admitted students with their parents and faculty members attended the ceremony.

Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad congratulated the students on their admission and mentioned that UVAS comprised five campuses and five faculties. He said UVAS had 350 faculty members and 50 per cent of them were PhDs. He said that every year UVAS disbursed 70 million scholarships among the needy and talented students on merit. He said UVAS had strong liaison with livestock, dairy and poultry industries and was providing opportunities of entrepreneurship and capacity-building of students. He said UVAS student intake was from all over Pakistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, ex-Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and from different parts of the world. He advised the students to read the rules and regulations on the UVAS website and strictly follow corona pandemic SOPs.

Similar orientation programmes for newly-admitted students were also held at UVAS Ravi Campus Pattoki and College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS) Jhang. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad addressed the orientation programme ceremonies through video link.