House of PIA pilot robbed in DHA while he was on duty

A gang of thieves robbed the house of a pilot of the national flag carrier in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on Monday.

According to police, the robbery took place at the house located in DHA Phase IV. They said the robbers entered the house and stole around 10 tola gold, three precious watches, foreign currency and other valuables.

They also took the pilot’s car with them as they escaped. Police said the pilot of the Pakistan International Airlines, Adnan, was not present at the house when the robbery took place. The complainant told police that he was on duty when the robbery occurred. After getting information, police reached the property and collected evidence. No case was registered till the filing of this story.

Suspect held

The Sharea Faisal police on Monday arrested an alleged gangster and found a Kalashnikov and a repeater rifle with bullets on him.

SHO Sarwar Commando said the suspect had plans to smuggle weapons through Sharea Faisal and as the police received a tip-off, teams were sent to the thoroughfare for checking during which a motorcyclist was signalled to stop but he accelerated the motorbike in a bid to flee.

A police team, however, chased the suspect and arrested him. The suspect was identified as Faraz Ali alias Dabbar who was carrying a bag stuffed with weapons, he said. During preliminary interrogation, the suspect revealed that he was shifting the weapons to his hideout in the Malir area, he said. SHO Commando said the suspect was associated with a notorious gang being operated from Chanesar Goth, Mehmoodabad, and had earlier gone to jail.

‘Drug dealer’ held

The spokesman for the Sindh Excise Department said after a tip-off to the Karachi Excise Police, a raid was conducted near the Shell Pump at Bilawal Chowrangi.

He said over five kilogrammes of opium was found on a suspected drug dealer, Obaid-urRehman. A case has been registered against the arrested suspect. In a statement, Sindh Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla appreciated the team for the successful operation.