PFF ‘C’ License coaching course concludes

LAHORE: The PFF ‘C’ License coaching course, which also included practical sessions, has ended.

The course, attended by 28 participants, was conducted under the instruction of Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) National Technical Director Daniel Limones with Mohsin-ul-Hasnain acting as his assistant. After the end of the theoretical sessions last week, the practical sessions started on Thursday.

The attendants will be awarded with certificates after they complete a 20-hour-long internship under the supervision of qualified coaches. The Karachi practical sessions begin from Thursday.

On the occasion, Technical Director Limones said: “It has been a great pleasure to share these two weeks with the future coaches of our first group in Lahore, even though part of the course has been online.

“They must continue learning and updating themselves. The improvement of our football does need the coaches,” he added. PFF General Secretary Manizeh Zainli said she was delighted to see the PFF’s vision to promote coach education now coming to fruition. “It’s just the first step towards the goal and we, more than ever before, are determined to create more opportunities for those who want to contribute to football,” she said.