Road accident leaves 23 injured

BARA: As many as 23 people including women and children sustained injuries when a passengers couch plunged into a deep ravine in Nangora area in lower Thirah valley of the Khyber tribal district, local and official sources said on Monday. They said the coach was on its way to Bara from Maidan Markaz in Tirah when plunged into deep a ditch in Nangrosa area after the brakes failed. Soon after the incident, the locals and security forces reached the place and rescued the injured who were shifted to different hospitals in Peshawar. Some of the injured were identified as Inam, Shafiullah, Gul Muhammad, Kabeel Shah, Mehmud, Kabil Shah, Yousaf, NoorJamal, Robeda, Sania Bibi, Sonia, Nazia Bibi, Saleema and Shabnam.