Road project inaugurated

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Babar Saleem Swati on Monday inaugurated the blacktopping of Laborkot-Lundian Road. “This farm-to-market road would bring revolutionary changes in the lives of peasants and people of dozens of villages,” Swati told the inaugural ceremony held in Laborkot. He said the government had launched mega development projects in the Mansehra district. He said that he would ensure the smooth execution of all projects. “The chief minister during his recent visit to Kaghan valley inaugurated roads, water supply schemes and other projects to be executed at a cost of Rs1.5 billion,” he said.

The MPA said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had also sanctioned funds for the dualization of Badar Interchange to Karakoram Highway link road and work on the project would start soon.