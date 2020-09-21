Corruption reference of Rs58.2m against 42 food officials filed

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur has filed a corruption reference of Rs58.2 million against 42 officials of the Food Department, Khairpur. The NAB maintained that the district food officer, Khairpur, and 41 others had misappropriated at least Rs58.2 million in wheat procurement. The Accountability Court, Sukkur, has accepted the reference and fixed October 13 for hearing the case.