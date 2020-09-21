Musical evening at PNCA on 26th

Islamabad: The Pakistan National Council of the Arts will hold an evening of sufi and folk music on its premises on September 26.

Titled Sur-Sajjan, the event, organisers say, is meant to promote the virtues of peace and harmony to rekindle the traditional music developed many centuries ago by the sufi saints. Singers Sain Zahoor and Jameel Lohar will perform the sufi and folk music. Strict SOPs will be followed with participants bound by rules to practice social distancing, use face masks and hand sanitisers.