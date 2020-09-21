Book translated

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE:Humorist and columnist Dr Tanweer Hussain has translated “A History of English Literature” into Urdu. Louis Cazamian was the author of many books in both French and English languages. He earned worldwide fame due to his matchless work "A History of English Literature" Emile Legouis was a co-author. This book was translated into English language by WD MCinnes and the author.