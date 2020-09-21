close
Mon Sep 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2020

Book translated

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
September 21, 2020

LAHORE:Humorist and columnist Dr Tanweer Hussain has translated “A History of English Literature” into Urdu. Louis Cazamian was the author of many books in both French and English languages. He earned worldwide fame due to his matchless work "A History of English Literature" Emile Legouis was a co-author. This book was translated into English language by WD MCinnes and the author.

Latest News

More From Lahore