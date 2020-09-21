Rickshaw driver tortured to death

LAHORE:A rickshaw driver expired in a local hospital on Sunday, a few hours after he was severely manhandled by a citizen in the Hanjarwal area.

The deceased identified as Muhammad Haneef was badly tortured by a citizen, Zeeshan. He was admitted to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police removed the body to morgue and arrested the accused.

Cops rewarded: The CCPO gave away cash prizes and certificates to eight officials for good performance. Those who received the prizes and certificates include ASI Abdul Khaliq, lady head constable Sajida, constables Abdul Ghaffar, Sujawal, Asad, Asif, Abdul Sattar and Asad.