Minor among three killed, as many hurt in road accidents

Three people, including a minor girl, died and three others were hurt in road traffic accidents on Sunday, while a man also suffered serious injuries due to a CNG cylinder explosion in a bus at a filling station.

Police said a motorcyclist lost his life when a speeding dumper truck hit him on Shahrah-e-Pakistan near Sohrab Goth. His body was taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. He was identified as 39-year-old Abdul Khaliq.

Following the accident, people gathered on the spot and tried to set the dumper on fire, but law enforcement officials arrived on the scene and dispersed the crowd. Police said the deceased hailed from Shikarpur and had been a resident of Karachi’s Liaquatabad, adding that he was also affiliated with a political party.

In another accident, six-year-old Batool died and her father Arsalan was injured on Sharea Faisal near Karsaz. SHO Sarwar Commando said two dumper truck drivers had been racing each other when one of the vehicles hit the victims’ motorbike, adding that both drivers were arrested.

Similarly, a man was killed and two others were injured on the Superhighway near Sabzi Mandi when an unidentified vehicle hit them. They were taken to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital. The deceased was identified as 27-year-old Shahid and the injured as Kallu, 28, and Sultan, 25.

Bus explosion

A man was severely injured in a CNG cylinder explosion at a filling station in Korangi, said the Awami Colony police. Following the blast, fire erupted and caused serious burns to 35-year-old Ramiz Abdul Hafeez. He was taken to a nearby hospital by rescuers.

The flames were brought under control by fire brigade officials who had reached the site on time, according to the locals. Police said the explosion occurred when a CNG cylinder on a bus was being refuelled, adding that the blast also partially damaged the filling station and other vehicles.

SHO Humayun Khan said the bus driver had escaped following the incident, adding that the injured was a Hi-Roof driver. The officer said that one of the victim’s legs had been separated from his body due to the blast. Police said that a case had been registered and that police officials were looking for the driver of the bus as well as the owner of the vehicle.