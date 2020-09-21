I know how to fix it, says Nadal after shock defeat

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ROME: Rafael Nadal warned he knew how to fix his errors before his French Open title defence after crashing in the quarter-finals of the Rome Masters on Saturday, the final warm-up before Roland Garros.
The nine-time Rome winner slumped 6-2, 7-5 on a humid night in the Italian capital to Argentine Diego Schwartzman, a player the second seed had beaten in all nine of their previous clashes.
It was Nadal’s last chance to tune-up before his bid for a 13th French Open, and record-equalling 20th Grand Slam to match Roger Federer in just over a week.
“It’s a completely special and unpredictable year,” said the 34-year-old.
“I’ll probably go back home and then let’s see what’s going on. I did my job here.
“I fought until the end. But losing that many serves, you can’t expect to win a match.
“Something that I have to fix. I know how to do it.
“I’m going to keep working and keep practising with the right attitude and try to give me a chance to be ready.
“I did a couple of things well and other things bad. And that’s it. At least I played three matches.”
The two-time defending champion was making his comeback after a long coronavirus-enforced break having skipped the US Open.