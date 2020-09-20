PTI women team visits Pindi central jail

ISLAMABAD: A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) women leaders visited Central Jail Rawalpindi Saturday.

The delegation included MNA Nafeesa Khattak, Deputy Secretary Media Adeela Khan, Coordinator Ehsaas Programme Muneeze Javed and others.

The delegation visited Women Ward, Juvenile Ward, jail kitchen, and was briefed about various facilities being provided to the women inmates. The delegation also interacted with juvenile inmates present in the Women Ward and inquired about various facilities including arrangements for education.

Briefing about the visit, Deputy Secretary Media Adeela Khan said that prison reforms especially betterment of plight of women prisoners is an important plank of agenda of the present government. She said that in view of various forms of exploitation of women inmates, PTI made prison reforms an integral part of its manifesto and various steps have been taken so far towards implementing the reform agenda.

She said that a comprehensive report has been submitted to the prime minister and various steps are being taken in the light of recommendations of the report. Adeela Khan said that PM has already ordered release of women prisoners under trial.

A proposal of paying fines of the inmates who cannot afford paying penalty is also under consideration. She said that the objective of prison reform is to improve overall environment of prisons and to put an end to various forms of exploitation to which women prisoners are subjected to in jails.

The delegation expressed satisfaction over the facilities being provided to the inmates and overall arrangements made by the jail administration.