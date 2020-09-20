close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
September 20, 2020

Child seeks Bilawal’s help to remove flood water from Sanghar: Child’s rooster dies due to contaminated water

September 20, 2020

SANGHAR: A child’s video, where he is seen appealing to PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to help drain contaminated water from his neighbourhood while holding a dead rooster, has gone viral on the social media. Following the recent floods, dozens of villages in Sanghar continue to remain partially flooded despite passage of weeks’ destroying crops and other possessions. The villagers have little access to relief material provided by the government including potable water.

The video is critical of both the ruling provincial and federal governments of Bilawal Bhutto Zaradri led PPP and the PTI who are proponents of ‘Naya Pakistan’. Expressing frustration, the child said “the old Pakistan was better for us.”

While standing in the water and holding his dead rooster, the child told the PPP chairman that the contaminated water has killed the rooster. “We need clean potable water as this would kill us too.” The contaminated water has killed our cattle, he lamented.

