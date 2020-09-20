Ijaz happy with Haider’s performance

LAHORE: Ijaz Ahmed, head coach of the national under-19 cricket team, says he is happy with Haider Ali’s achievements.

Talking to reporters in Lahore on Saturday, Ijaz said that Haider had performed well in the Under-19 World Cup and Pakistan Super League. “He is a good batsman but it will be too early to compare him with Rohit Sharma,” said the former Pakistan middle order batsman.

It is pertinent to mention here that Haider scored a half century on his international debut, in the third T20 against England recently.

Ijaz also welcomed the trials of under-19 cricketers. He said that in the open trials, cricketers from all over Pakistan got an opportunity to showcase their skills. “In this regard, I am in touch with all selectors and coaches,” he added.

He said that Pakistan has a lot of talent at the grassroots level. He also said that under-19 player Qasim Akram would also play for Pakistan in future. He added that Aamir Khan and Rohail Nazir would also go to the top.