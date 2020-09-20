Abe visits war shrine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
TOKYO: Shinzo Abe, who stepped down this week as Japan’s prime minister, on Saturday visited a war shrine seen by neighbouring countries as a symbol of Tokyo’s past militarism.
Abe last visited the controversial shrine in December 2013, sparking fury from wartime foes Beijing and Seoul and earning a rare diplomatic rebuke from close ally the United States. Abe posted a picture of himself in a dark suit walking along a wooden corridor at the shrine in central Tokyo on Saturday, escorted by a Shinto priest in a white robe.