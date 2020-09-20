Orientation ceremony for newcomers at FJWU

Rawalpindi : The Orientation ceremony for the newly admitted graduate and undergraduate students was held here on Tuesday at FJWU. All Deans and Head of Departments were present on the occasion. The ceremony was arranged to welcome the newcomers and to familiarize them with the University environment.

Humaira Saadia, Placement Officer hosted the ceremony and welcomed the students, faculty and staff members.

Dr. Sarwet Rasul, Dean Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, congratulated the students for becoming a part of this prestigious organization.

While addressing the newcomers, she said that they are privileged over many other students to be enrolled at FJWU. She congratulated students and said that it is their responsibility to return something to the country by getting higher education for becoming professional women and using maximum potential to contribute towards the development and progress of our country.

She urged the students to take responsibility for their actions and explore their hidden talents and use them in a beneficial way. She further said that currently we have students from all over Pakistan which provides an opportunity to work and coordinate with diversified people to prove your talents.

Dr. Zainab Jehan, Registrar FJWU, elaborated on the different facilities and rules and regulations of the University.

Saima Mustaq, Deputy Controller Examination briefed the newly admitted students about the University Examination system. She also shed light upon the attendance policy, grading system, and degree requirements of graduate and undergraduate programmes.

In the end, all Heads of the Departments and Coordinators were introduced to the students and after that all concerned Heads of the Departments escorted their new enrolled students for the visit to their respective Departments and offices of the University.

Dr. Zainab Jehan, Registrar FJWU also briefed students that they have to follow all SOP's during their stay in the campus and wearing masks and keeping hand sanitizer is a must.

She also informed students about the strict safety measures taken by the university management for their health and safety purposes. The respective heads of the departments also briefed students about their code of conduct during pandemic.