SCC special exam from 23rd

Islamabad: The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education has announced that it will hold the Secondary School Certificate Part-I and II Special Annual Examination will be held from September 23 to October 22.

According to it, the exam will also be held in the overseas centres. The practical exam will begin on October 16.

Meanwhile, the Higher Secondary School Certificate Part-I and II Special Annual Examination will begin on October 15 and end on November 7. The practical exam will begin on November 11. ­