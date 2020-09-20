close
Sun Sep 20, 2020
Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

PUCAR resumes post-pandemic courses

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
September 20, 2020

Rawalpindi : Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) has started training courses again after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The classes have been started from 15 September in pursuance of directions issued by the Government of Pakistan. SOPs are being followed by the students and trainers strictly.

The classes are painting, art & craft, textile designing, interior decoration, pottery decoration, fashion designing, beautician, flower making, cooking, cutting & sewing, acting, candle making, computer, spoken English and music.

