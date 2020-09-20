PUCAR resumes post-pandemic courses

Rawalpindi : Punjab Council of the Arts, Rawalpindi (PUCAR) has started training courses again after the COVID-19 pandemic.

The classes have been started from 15 September in pursuance of directions issued by the Government of Pakistan. SOPs are being followed by the students and trainers strictly.

The classes are painting, art & craft, textile designing, interior decoration, pottery decoration, fashion designing, beautician, flower making, cooking, cutting & sewing, acting, candle making, computer, spoken English and music.