There’s more to do

The government has announced strict punishments for rapists. It is unfortunate truth of our society that many women and girls are harassed and raped in their homes by their family members. Many women don’t register a complaint against their family. Unreported cases don’t imply that all is well.

Our authorities should have a look at this issue from every angle. We need to take action to ensure that women are safe both outside and inside their homes. It is true that all of this would require so much work. But, we have to start from somewhere.

Kanwal Zehra

Karachi