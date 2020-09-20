A rise in cases

The number of coronavirus cases across the country has been increasing rapidly. Ever since the government eased lockdown restrictions, there has been a surge in cases. While it is true that Pakistan cannot sustain a complete lockdown, the authorities should at least ensure that everyone is following SOPs.

Only through strict laws and well-defined guidelines, we can control the spread of the virus. The people should understand that their carelessness will have devastating effects on our already fragile healthcare system and our weak economy. We have to fight the virus responsibly.

Kiran Naseem

Lahore